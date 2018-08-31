IP recognizes employees for June and Second Quarter

IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi recently recognized team members for their service, dedication and work ethic, honoring the Team Members of the Month for June, as well as honorees for Team Leader and Part-Time Team Member of the second quarter of 2018.



June’s honorees were Tammy Golladay (Food and Beverage-Bakery), Joseph Bean (Facilities-Lead Technician), Tatiana Watson (Finance-Financial Analyst), Norveshia Ephraim (Slot Marketing- Player Development), Joshua Schivers (Security-Security Officer) and Kimberly Murphy (Food and Beverage-Bartender).



Part-time Team Members of the second quarter honorees include Jennifer Bradford (Hotel-Reservations), Rachael Buttram (Hotel Sales-Coordinator of Sales and Catering and Alecia Cook (Finance- Count Room Attendant) and the Team Leaders of the second quarter honorees included Eddie Ray (Security- Security Shift Supervisor), Jason Serpas (Finance/Purchasing-Warehouse Manager) and Kayla Blevins (Food and Beverage- Sous Chef, High Tide).