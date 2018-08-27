J.D. Cooley joins Butler Snow’s Ridgeland Office

Butler Snow has announced that J.D. Cooley has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. He will practice with the firm’s business services group.
Prior to joining Butler Snow, Cooley defended clients in several areas of litigation including construction, appellate, labor and employment and financial services. He also clerked for the Honorable James E. Graves, Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit during his 2015-2016 term.
While attending law school at Mississippi College School of Law, Cooley served as managing editor of the Mississippi College Law Review. He was selected as a pupil member of the Charles Clark Chapter of the American Inns Court and advanced as a national semifinalist in the 2012 ABA Representation in Mediation Competition. Additionally, Cooley received American Jurisprudence Awards for the following subjects: Legal Research I, Domestic Relations, First Amendment and Pretrial Practice.
Cooley is licensed to practice in Mississippi, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts of Mississippi. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Capital Area Bar Association, Jackson Young Lawyers, The Magnolia Bar, Phoenix Club of Jackson and 100 Black Men of Jackson.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info