Jackson native elected chairman of the board of National REIT

Steven G. Rogers, Managing Member of Rogers and Associates, a real estate advisory firm he founded in 2011, was recently elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of RREEF (Rosenberg Real Estate Equity Funds) America REIT II (Real Estate Investment Trust).
RREEF II is a private REIT headquartered in Chicago and has 100 properties, totaling $13 Billion mostly located in the 10 largest metro areas in the US.
The REIT has 311 institutional investors. RREEF II is affiliated with DWS, a recent spin off from Deutsche Bank, AG, a worldwide banking system, having assets under management of over $2 trillion and over 100,000 employees in 70 countries.
Rogers has been active with the Board since July 2014, serving on its Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance committees. Rogers is the former Chief Executive Officer of Parkway Properties.
