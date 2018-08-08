Jackson residents strongly approve $65M in school borrowing

Residents in Mississippi’s capital city are overwhelmingly approving a $65 million bond referendum that supporters say will provide funds to make repairs to the Jackson school district’s aging facilities.
More than 85 percent of voters on Tuesday favored the borrowing, easily clearing the 60 percent threshold required in bond votes.
Voters reauthorized 5 mills in property taxes for additional capital improvements that would have otherwise expired. That’s $50 for every $100,000 in assessed values. The school district, Mississippi’s second largest, has the state’s highest property tax rate.
District officials say they plan to use some of the money to fix disrepair cited by the state when it sought to take over the district in 2017. Such repairs could help the district improve its state accreditation status.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info