Josh Munn selected for MSSA Elite Program

Josh Munn, vice president for engineering and design at Munn Enterprises, has been selected as a member of the Mid-South Sign Association’s 2018 Elite Program class.
Munn was recognized as a new class member at SignConnexion, the MSSA annual conference.
The Elite Program is a leadership development class devoted to helping young leaders maximize their potential by learning advanced leadership and communication skills as well as serving as a primer for future leadership opportunities within MSSA, the trade association for sign companies in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Munn, a native of Sumrall, has been employed at his family’s business since 2006 and assumed his current position this year. He is a 2009 graduate of Sumrall High School, a 2013 graduate of the Jones County Junior College civil engineering technology program and a 2015 graduate of the construction engineering technology program at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Munn Enterprises is a leading manufacturer and installer of signs and other visual communications in the southeastern United States.
