Ladnier joins Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine

Karen C. Ladnier, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine, where she treats patients with life-threatening medical issues who are on life support or in need of other intensive medical care.

Ladnier received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

She is board certified as an adult gerontological acute care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Ladnier, who’s had years of experience as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, said she realizes that she often meets her patients “on their worst day” but hopes to leave them better than she found them.