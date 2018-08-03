LEC’s IIoT Technology garners two 2018 Telecoms Awards

LEC, Inc., recently announced the company’s receipt of two TMT News 2018 Telecoms Awards:
Best Industrial Automation Software Provider – USA
IIoT Platform of the Year: iQ2™: Intelligence. Squared.
The 2018 TMT News Telecoms Awards acknowledge those who have gone beyond their duty to provide technologies that innovate industry.
The two honors recognize LEC’s success and leadership in producing automation and control systems, and IIoT cloud platform technologies and services in the industrial marketplace.
In late 2017, LEC launched its next-generation IIoT platform – iQ2.
iQ2 is LEC’s end-to-end IIoT platform solution, designed from an industrial automation engineering perspective, to address individual needs.
