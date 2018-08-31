McNeill named accounting manager At Reunion

Casey Smith, General Manager of the Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison, announced this week the appointment of Josh McNeill to the position of Accounting Manager. McNeill will oversee all daily financial matters related to the club’s facilities and employees.
A native of Louisville, McNeill is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor Of Accountancy degree. He joins Reunion after some 13 years experience in public and private accounting focusing on audits and individual taxation.
