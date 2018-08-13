Memorial Hospital announces change in executive leadership

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport announced the retirement of long-time President/CEO, Gary G. Marchand, MPH, and the promotion of Kent Nicaud, COO-Operations, to President/CEO effective Aug. 1. The Board of Trustees wants to thank Mr. Marchand for his 26+ years of service and looks forward to continued successes under the capable knowledge, experience and leadership of Mr. Nicaud.

“I joined an excellent organization and will leave an excellent organization,” said Marchand.

Nicaud joined Memorial Hospital in 2008 and has more than 25 years of health care management experience from both the private sector and nonprofit arena.