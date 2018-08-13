Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association names new leaders

Dwayne Blackmon has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Blackmon is the owner of Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet in Tupelo.

As Chairman, Blackmon will serve in the highest elected position for the Association.



Michael Van Veckhoven has been elected to serve as Chairman Elect. Van Veckhoven is the Dealer Principal of New South Ford and Nissan of Meridian.

Bill Griffis has been elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer. Griffis is the owner of Griffis Motors in Philadelphia, MS.

Members of the Board of Directors are Jonathan Allen, Allen Toyota, Gulfport; Leigh Bullock, Bullock Toyota, Louisville; Michael Joe Cannon, Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Oxford; Bobby Dalgo, Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Pascagoula; Jeff Field, Landers Automotive Group, Southaven; Stephen Franks, Franks Chevrolet, Kosciusko and Crowson Auto World, Louisville; Paxton King, Stan King GM Superstore, Brookhaven; Todd Mixon, Courtesy Motors, Hattiesburg; Trudy Higginbotham Moody, Mercedes-Benz of Jackson, Jackson; Jeff Smith, Crossroads Chevrolet, Corinth; Doug Wilson, Wilson Auto Group, Ridgeland.

MADA represents the new car and truck dealers in Mississippi. Members of MADA create an estimated 18,646 jobs, $426 million in payroll, $151 million in state and federal income taxes, and $7.2 billion in total sales having a significant impact on Mississippi’s economy.