Mississippi city laying off 10 employees as it faces deficit

News outlets reported that officials in Pascagoula said the layoffs will take effect Sept. 1.
A recent audit uncovered the shortfall. The auditor told city council members that nothing indicated money had disappeared or that anyone personally profited.
City manager and attorney Ryan Frederic said Pascagoula will have to raise taxes to deal with the shortfall. City leaders are expected to make a decision on an increase in the next few weeks. The tax increase proposal would add about $170 on a $200,000 home
Mayor Dane Maxwell has suggested the city could sell some public parks that could be used for development to raise some money.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info