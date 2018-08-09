Mississippi Delta school merger foiled by lawsuit for now

A school district in the Mississippi Delta has given up efforts to consolidate two schools in the face of legal opposition.

The North Bolivar district sought to merge Shelby’s Broad Street High School and Mound Bayou’s John F. Kennedy High School, citing declining enrollment and the cost of needed repairs.

However, supporters of the Mound Bayou school sued. Bolivar County Chancery Judge W.M. Sanders on July 31 froze the school district’s plans to merge the schools, pending an appeal.

District lawyer John Hooks tells the Bolivar Commercial the district will continue to operate two high schools as long as the order is in place.

The pro-Mound Bayou group, called JFK United, accuses the board of favoring the Shelby school over the Mound Bayou school.