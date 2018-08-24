Mississippi Health Care Association announces board members

The Mississippi Health Care Association (MHCA) is pleased to announce its Board Members for 2018-2020.
“The MHCA Board of Directors provides thoughtful leadership for our association and our members across the state of Mississippi,” said Vanessa Henderson, Executive Director of MHCA. “With a strong combination of experienced Board members and some new members, I’m really pleased with the group that will lead MHCA over the next two years because I know their commitment to always being mindful of the best interest of our residents, residents’ families and the staff who are for them every day.”
The following is a list of the MHCA Board Members for 2018-2020:
President of the Board, Tony Hamrick, Laurel, MS
First Vice President, Harold Beebe, Jackson, MS
Secretary, Bobby Beebe, Ridgeland, MS
Treasurer, Debbie White, Ridgeland, MS
Area I Vice President, Rob Skelton, Corinth, MS
Area II Vice President, Mark Odom, Pascagoula, MS
Area III Vice President, Jay Massey, Natchez, MS
Area IV Vice President, Tonya Eubanks, Oxford, MS
Area V Vice President, Dannie Barlow, Madison, MS
Area VI Vice President, Michael McElroy, Jr., Hattiesburg, MS
Past President, Stan Maynard, Starkville, MS
Past President, Bobby Rotolo, Ridgeland, MS
Past President, Mark Clay, Aberdeen, MS
MHCA is the state’s largest association of nursing home, personal care homes and other long-term care facilities with more than 200 members.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info