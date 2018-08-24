Mississippi Health Care Association announces board members

The Mississippi Health Care Association (MHCA) is pleased to announce its Board Members for 2018-2020.

“The MHCA Board of Directors provides thoughtful leadership for our association and our members across the state of Mississippi,” said Vanessa Henderson, Executive Director of MHCA. “With a strong combination of experienced Board members and some new members, I’m really pleased with the group that will lead MHCA over the next two years because I know their commitment to always being mindful of the best interest of our residents, residents’ families and the staff who are for them every day.”

The following is a list of the MHCA Board Members for 2018-2020:

President of the Board, Tony Hamrick, Laurel, MS

First Vice President, Harold Beebe, Jackson, MS

Secretary, Bobby Beebe, Ridgeland, MS

Treasurer, Debbie White, Ridgeland, MS

Area I Vice President, Rob Skelton, Corinth, MS

Area II Vice President, Mark Odom, Pascagoula, MS

Area III Vice President, Jay Massey, Natchez, MS

Area IV Vice President, Tonya Eubanks, Oxford, MS

Area V Vice President, Dannie Barlow, Madison, MS

Area VI Vice President, Michael McElroy, Jr., Hattiesburg, MS

Past President, Stan Maynard, Starkville, MS

Past President, Bobby Rotolo, Ridgeland, MS

Past President, Mark Clay, Aberdeen, MS

MHCA is the state’s largest association of nursing home, personal care homes and other long-term care facilities with more than 200 members.