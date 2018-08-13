Mississippi hospital fires employee over racial slur video

A Mississippi hospital says an employee recorded on video using a slur offensive to African-Americans has been fired.
WJTV-TV reports the video was taken Saturday at a Flowood doughnut shop. Donut Palace employee Keaundrea Wardlaw filmed the encounter with Kyle Thomas using a cellphone.
Wardlaw says Thomas was upset about the service. She says she didn’t want to get him fired but doesn’t feel he should’ve used the slur.
Mississippi Baptist Medical Center says in a statement the off-duty employee’s language and behavior don’t represent the organization’s values. The hospital says Thomas worked in radiology.
Wardlaw says Thomas returned to the shop and apologized to her boss for causing a disruption. She says she would accept an apology if he’d offered her one too.
WJTV-TV says it could not immediately reach Thomas for comment.
