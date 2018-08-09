Mississippi officials seek return of Medicaid overpayments

Mississippi officials are trying to get two insurance companies that manage care for patients to repay Medicaid funds.
State Auditor Shad White says most of the $616,000 in overpayments from 2014 to 2017 were connected to money paid after people died or moved into long-term care.
Division of Medicaid spokesman Matt Westerfield says UnitedHealthcare still owes nearly $196,000 and Magnolia Health owes almost $49,000.
State officials say both companies are contractually required to return overpayments. Officials say they began asking for the money on June 1.
Spokesman Logan Reeves says the auditor’s office has built up expertise in looking for such overpayments and offered assistance to Medicaid.
Managed care companies oversee benefits for more than 70 percent of Mississippi Medicaid patients. Medicaid is projected to spend $6.3 billion this year.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info