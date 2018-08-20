Mississippi Power closing all but 3 offices

Mississippi Power says it is closing most of its customer service offices by October.
Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard told news outlets says the decision to close the offices by Oct. 8 comes after studying the number of people using the offices, as well as how customers use online and telephone apps. He says more than 60 percent of customers use digital tools or the phone app.
Shepard says the Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian offices will remain open.
The Mississippi Power website also offers information on authorized payment locations where people can pay their bills in person. Shepard says there are more than 1,500 locations where the bills can be paid.
He says Mississippi Power will continue to have crews, engineers and marketing representatives handling customer needs across South Mississippi.
