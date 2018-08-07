Mississippi Power electricity rates to rise 9 percent

Mississippi Power Co. customers will see electricity rates go up about 9 percent starting in September.

The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved general rate increases as well as specific increases tied to environmental compliance costs. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will collect about $77 million more through the end of 2019, in a settlement meant to cover 2018 and 2019.

A residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see bills rise from $128 monthly to more than $139 monthly.

The increase is lower than the company originally sought, in part because of federal corporate tax cuts approved last year.

Mississippi Power plans to file an overall rate case in 2019 and some items disputed in Tuesday’s deal won’t be settled until then.