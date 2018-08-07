Mississippi reports 6 more West Nile virus cases for 2018

The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming six more cases of West Nile virus, bringing the state’s 2018 total to 13 so far.
Two new cases were reported in Hinds County. Reporting single cases were Adams, Forrest, Marion and Oktibbeha counties.
Seven previous cases were reported in Copiah, Hinds, Itawamba and Pearl River counties.
Mississippi reported 63 West Nile cases and two deaths in 2017.
Officials say most of the mosquito-borne infections happen from July to December. They urge people to reduce infection risk by using insect repellent, reducing standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and wearing long clothing.
Infections may result in fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. Most people recover, but a few infections lead to serious illness and death.
