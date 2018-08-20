Mississippi Senate leader signals deal likely on road money

Mississippi’s lieutenant governor says he’s ready to accept most transportation funding proposals championed by leaders of the state House. That makes an agreement more likely during a special session.
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves tells reporters Monday that any package of legislation is likely to include transferring some taxes on internet sales to cities and counties, plus using money from sports betting and creating a state lottery to increase spending on the state Department of Transportation.
Reeves leads the Senate. He describes his stance as “a big move to the House position” compared to proposals he made earlier this year. The main sticking point appears to be how to administer money to cities and counties.
Gov. Phil Bryant says he intends for a special session to begin Thursday.
