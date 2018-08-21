Mississippi trims zone aimed to stop spread of deer disease

Mississippi officials are setting new rules about feeding wildlife and hog trapping in an effort to control a debilitating deer disease.
The Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks voted last week to ban feeding and require permits for hog trapping in Warren County, as well as most of Issaquena and Sharkey counties. No deer carcasses can be transported outside the zone.
The action lifts regulations on feeding and hog trapping previously in place in Hinds, Claiborne and Yazoo counties.
The bans seek to keep chronic wasting disease from spreading. The first deer was found in Mississippi with the disease in January in Issaquena County. The contagious and fatal neurological disease typically causes deer to have tremors and other movement problems and lose weight.
Regulations can be found at www.mdwfp.com/cwd .
