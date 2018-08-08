Mississippi’s Grenada Railroad now owned by Florida company

A Mississippi railroad is changing hands.
International Rail Partners said Tuesday that it bought rights to the Grenada Railroad from Iowa Pacific Holdings last week. The Boca Raton, Florida, acquirer didn’t name a price.
The new owner is leasing and can eventually buy the 180-mile (290-kilometer) railroad from Southaven to Canton. It’s now owned by the North Central Mississippi Regional Railroad Authority, which bought it with state money to prevent rails from Grenada to Canton from being scrapped.
The railroad moves 10,000 carloads of freight yearly.
International Rail Partners CEO Gary Marino says the Grenada Railroad is his new company’s first acquisition.
Marino says his company still intends to restore service south of Grenada, closed since 2011. The federal government gave $7.5 million to pay half the price of restoration.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info