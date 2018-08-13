MORA presents 5th annual Spero Awards

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recently hosted the fifth annual Spero Awards. The awards ceremony recognized hospital partners, medical professionals, corporate partners and donor ambassadors who work in conjunction with MORA to promote organ, eye and tissue donation.

2018 Spero Award recipients:

Most Supportive Ancillary or Healthcare Staff – Jesus Monico, PhD, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Nurse Champion of the Year- Pam Burleson, St. Dominic Hospital

Advanced Practice Nurse or Nurse Manager of the Year- Misty Tucker, North Mississippi Medical Center

Physician Champion of the Year- Dr. Gilbert Mbeo, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Hospital Leadership of the Year Award- Michelle Crawford, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Grenada

Hospital Most Supportive of Tissue Donation- Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg

Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital- University of Mississippi Medical Center, Grenada

Most Supportive Mortuary Services- Damien Murriel, Jackson Memorial Funeral Service

Most Supportive Coroner- David Ruth, Rankin County Coroner

Community Faith Leader or Chaplain of the Year- Chaplain Doris Whitaker, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Volunteer of the Year- Larry and Ellen Duvernay, Gulfport

Donation Advocate of the Year- Bill and Leslie Carruth, Meridian

Corporate Partner of the Year- Hinds County Board of Supervisors, Jackson

Most Supportive Surgical Staff – St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson

Most Supportive Critical Care Staff- Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Storyteller Award – Patrice Clark, WLBT-TV

Red Heart Award-Jackson County DPS Examiner’s Station

Gift of Life Award – Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mississippi Lions Eye Bank Gift of Sight Award — University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mississippi Lions Eye Bank Partners in Vision Award — Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport

Hospital Excellence Awards for hospitals who have achieved national organ donation performance standards — Forrest General Hospital; Garden Park Medical Center; Merit Health Rankin; North Mississippi Medical Center; Ocean Springs Hospital; Rush Foundation Hospital; Singing River Hospital; University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.