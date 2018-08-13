MORA presents 5th annual Spero Awards

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recently hosted the fifth annual Spero Awards. The awards ceremony recognized hospital partners, medical professionals, corporate partners and donor ambassadors who work in conjunction with MORA to promote organ, eye and tissue donation.
2018 Spero Award recipients:
Most Supportive Ancillary or Healthcare Staff – Jesus Monico, PhD, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Nurse Champion of the Year- Pam Burleson, St. Dominic Hospital
Advanced Practice Nurse or Nurse Manager of the Year- Misty Tucker, North Mississippi Medical Center
Physician Champion of the Year- Dr. Gilbert Mbeo, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Hospital Leadership of the Year Award- Michelle Crawford, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Grenada
Hospital Most Supportive of Tissue Donation- Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg
Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital- University of Mississippi Medical Center, Grenada
Most Supportive Mortuary Services- Damien Murriel, Jackson Memorial Funeral Service
Most Supportive Coroner- David Ruth, Rankin County Coroner
Community Faith Leader or Chaplain of the Year- Chaplain Doris Whitaker, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Volunteer of the Year- Larry and Ellen Duvernay, Gulfport
Donation Advocate of the Year- Bill and Leslie Carruth, Meridian
Corporate Partner of the Year- Hinds County Board of Supervisors, Jackson
Most Supportive Surgical Staff – St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson
Most Supportive Critical Care Staff- Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
Storyteller Award – Patrice Clark, WLBT-TV
Red Heart Award-Jackson County DPS Examiner’s Station
Gift of Life Award – Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Mississippi Lions Eye Bank Gift of Sight Award — University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Mississippi Lions Eye Bank Partners in Vision Award — Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport
Hospital Excellence Awards for hospitals who have achieved national organ donation performance standards — Forrest General Hospital; Garden Park Medical Center; Merit Health Rankin; North Mississippi Medical Center; Ocean Springs Hospital; Rush Foundation Hospital; Singing River Hospital; University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.
