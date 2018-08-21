More signatures turned in for Arkansas casino proposal

Supporters of a plan to legalize casinos in Arkansas have submitted thousands of additional signatures to try and get their proposal on the November ballot.
Driving Arkansas Forward on Tuesday submitted 43,952 signatures to the secretary of state’s office for the proposed constitutional amendment the group is advocating.
The proposal would expand casino gambling at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track. It would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.
The group was given 30 additional days last month to gather signatures after it fell short of the nearly 85,000 signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the ballot. Officials last month said the group had submitted 70,054 valid signatures.
