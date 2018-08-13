Peoples Financial Corporation announces appointment of three to board

The board of directors of Peoples Financial Corporation, parent of The Peoples Bank, announces the appointment of Padrick D. Dennis, George J. Sliman, III, and A. Tanner Swetman to the board of The Peoples Bank.

Padrick Dennis joined Specialty Contractors and Associates, Inc. in 2010 and currently serves as Vice President of Construction and Operations.

George Sliman is Director and President of SunStates Holdings, Inc., a privately-held real estate investment company. Mr. Sliman’s responsibilities include financial reporting, risk management, information technology and special projects. In addition, Mr. Sliman is a general partner and managing member of several privately-held investment entities.

Tanner Swetman joined The Peoples Bank full time in 2005 and has held several diverse management positions in the bank and currently serves as Vice President for Corporate Affairs. Mr. Swetman has oversight responsibility for the Business Development, Investment, Branch Administration and Property departments. Mr. Swetman also serves as Chairman of the Asset Liability Committee and is a member of the Investment and Trust committees.

Founded in 1896, with $647 million in assets as of March 31, 2018, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.