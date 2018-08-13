Peoples Financial Corporation announces appointment of three to board

The board of directors of Peoples Financial Corporation, parent of The Peoples Bank, announces the appointment of Padrick D. Dennis, George J. Sliman, III, and A. Tanner Swetman to the board of The Peoples Bank.
Padrick Dennis joined Specialty Contractors and Associates, Inc. in 2010 and currently serves as Vice President of Construction and Operations.
George Sliman is Director and President of SunStates Holdings, Inc., a privately-held real estate investment company. Mr. Sliman’s responsibilities include financial reporting, risk management, information technology and special projects. In addition, Mr. Sliman is a general partner and managing member of several privately-held investment entities.
Tanner Swetman joined The Peoples Bank full time in 2005 and has held several diverse management positions in the bank and currently serves as Vice President for Corporate Affairs. Mr. Swetman has oversight responsibility for the Business Development, Investment, Branch Administration and Property departments. Mr. Swetman also serves as Chairman of the Asset Liability Committee and is a member of the Investment and Trust committees.
Founded in 1896, with $647 million in assets as of March 31, 2018, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info