Pickering names new principal and associate principal owners

Pickering Firm, Inc. has named three new Principal Owners and two Associate Principal Owners.

Blake Collins, PS, has been named Principal Owner. Collins has 17 years of experience and is the firm’s Survey Manager in the Flowood office.

James Hale has been named Principal Owner. Hale has 28 years of experience and is Director of Finance and Administration in the Memphis office.

Andy Phelan, PE, has been named Principal Owner. Phelan has 13 years of experience and is a Civil Engineer, managing the firm’s Biloxi office.

Greg Brown, PE, has been named Associate Principal Owner. Brown has 18 years of experience and is Water Resources Engineer in the Flowood office.

Matt Warkentin, PE, has been named Associate Principal Owner. Warkentin has 14 years of experience and is Transportation Engineer in the Flowood office.

Pickering specializes in Facility Design, Civil Engineering, Surveying, Transportation, and Natural / Water Resources. The firm is headquartered in Memphis with Mississippi offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, and an office in Jonesboro, Ark.