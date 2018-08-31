Piping company opens $3.8M Mississippi warehouse, hiring 60

Mueller Industries is opening a new warehouse in northeast Mississippi, investing $3.8 million and hiring 60 workers.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company makes pipes, valves and fittings. It built the warehouse next to its factory in Fulton, cutting the ribbon Thursday with Gov. Phil Bryant. Mueller says the 74,000-square-foot (6,900-sq. meter) warehouse is needed to meet increased customer demand.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state steered $900,000 in federal community development and Appalachian Regional Commission money to Mueller for site work, while Itawamba County gave $101,000. Three Rivers Planning and Development District financed some equipment using tax credits, but Craft isn’t stating a value.
Mueller already hired the 60 new workers for the warehouse, paying them about $14 per hour. The company now has 615 employees in Fulton
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info