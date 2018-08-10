Promotions and new hires announced at Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay CPAs

The Ridgeland-based accounting firm of Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, P.A., recently announced the promotions of two staff members and the addition of a public relations and marketing department.

Ford Jones

Ford Jones and Laura Williams were promoted to supervisor positions while Chantel Lott joined the firm as director of PR and marketing. Jones and Williams assume the roles of tax and audit supervisors respectively.

Jones’ expertise is in the areas of taxation for partnerships and businesses, individuals, and trusts. Jones joined the firm in 2013 and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting plus a master’s degree in taxation from Mississippi State University.

Laura Williams

Williams, who joined the firm in 2012 after interning the year prior, now provides audit and attestation services with emphasis in multi-family housing projects, nonprofits, and federal grant compliance. She is pursuing the CPA designation. Williams earned her bachelor’s and master’s in accountancy from Millsaps College.

Chantel Lott

Lott joined the firm in June with nearly 20 years of experience in accounting, nonprofit, healthcare and tourism industries. Lott earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with emphasis in public relations from MSU. She is a long-time member and former board member of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi. She is also a long-time member of the Southern Public Relations Federation.