‘Searchable technology’ is latest in Northpark Mall renovation

By MBJ STAFF

Fighting back against online retailers, Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will start using a searchable technology this month, ShareRails, that will be found on the mall’s website and Google.

Implementation of ShareRails is part of the Ridgeland mall’s current multimillion-dollar renovation along with additional innovative digital technologies.

The innovation allows people to search for products online and then make a purchase immediately.

Christy Pender, Northpark’s marketing and business development manager, said in a release that “this technology will be a first for the region.”

“We look forward to the success that ShareRails will create for Northpark’s retailers and to the convenience it will offer our shoppers,” said Najla Kayyem, senior vice president for marketing for Pacific Retail Capital Partners of El Segundo, Calif., which bought the mall nearly two years ago.

The ShareRails program recently garnered Pacific Retail a 2018 Silver MAXI award in New/Emerging Technology and the 2018 Special Distinction for Marketing Innovation award (most innovative submission overall). The ICSC MAXI Awards showcase the retail real estate industry’s most innovative events, programs and technologies that add value to shopping centers and companies across the country.

ShareRails is not the only innovative technology rounding out the interactive experience at Northpark as part of the current renovation.

The new Eatery will house a large, high-resolution digital display that will provide entertainment and targeted messaging for customers. There will also be touchscreen directories and a children’s interactive wall complete with gaming and motion-activated content.

Other renovations now underway to the 958,000-square-foot center include a modern children’s play area, new public entrances and corridors, common area updates and amenities, a family restroom and lounge, and common-area gathering spaces including a complete transformation of the current food court to a spacious café-style Eatery. Fresh interior and exterior landscaping and a total resurfacing of the parking lot will complete Phase 1 in time for holiday shopping starting in mid-November.