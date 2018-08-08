Shops, eatery thrown into the Renaissance mixture

By JACK WEATHERLY

The mix, if not the churn, at Renaissance at Colony Park continues.

The lifestyle shopping mall in Ridgeland is marking its 10th anniversary as new and newish tenants arrive and even an old tenant returns.

Newish?

The Aerie subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters opened last month.

AEO, of course, has been around for four decades as a chain, offering down-market sports clothes, without Abercrombie & Fitch prices.

Aerie offers what it calls “a body positive brand” of lingerie for women who want to be “comfortable in their own skin,” said Thelice McCoy, manager of the AEO and Aerie in Renaissance.

The company’s Aerie ads feature models whose appearance has not been retouched. In fact, some of the models have physical disabilities.

And it seems to be working for the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based clothier.

Jay Schottenstein , AEO chief executive officer, said in an interview that “after starting a body positivity movement, Aerie is posting record growth rates and striking a real emotional connection with its expanding customer base.”

“We are highly focused on our strategic plan, centered on expanding American Eagle, accelerating Aerie’s growth, elevating the customer experience and delivering strong financial returns.”

Another women’s retailer that will soon open. Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa, one of a chain of about 150 will open a shop in Renaissance in early fall, said Renee DeWeese, property manager for the mall.

Like other high-end spas, it offers wine with the pampering of its clientele in a Roman bath-style setting.

The feminine theme continues with the announcement that Altar’d State, which features young women’s casual wear and previously was a Renaissance tenant, will return and occupy the space formerly held by Merle Norman Cosmetics, DeWeese said.

Moving from the topic of apparel to comestibles, Zea Rotisserie and Bar will join the lineup of eateries in the mall in the fall.

The New Orleans-based chain features what Chief Operating Officer Paul Hutson described in a release as an “authentic open flame rotisserie” and craft bar.

The restaurant will hire 75 staffers and also five or six managers, according to Hutson.