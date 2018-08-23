Show fountain will be focal point of Renaissance phase 2

By MBJ STAFF

A show fountain will be the centerpiece and gathering place for the second phase of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

“This will be the first retail show fountain of this magnitude in the state of Mississippi,” said J. Wickham Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Outside the Lines, the designer and builder.

“The property co-owner and developer, The Mattiace Co., recognized the value in elevating this project to a destination status,”Zimmerman said in a release.

“The . . . choreographed and engaging fountain will deliver a unique visual and concert-quality experience., Zimmeramn said.

The second phase of the mall, which marked its 10th anniversary this year, will feature a six-screen boutique theater to be built by Malco Theatres.

OTL is working in close coordination with general contractor, Brasfield and Gorrie, as well as with the project’s design team, site architects Wier Boerner Allin Architecture and landscape architect Trent Rhodes as well as the project’s architects, Dean & Dean/Associates Architects.

The fountain will honor the state of Mississippi.

“It is inspired by the interwoven S’s that appear in the State of Mississippi’s logo, which themselves are inspired by water,” Zimmerman said.

The fountain features 62 nozzles that will shoot water up to 35 feet into the air as well as robotic, multi-axis nozzles, illuminated by over 200 color-changing LED lights. There is also a central jet able to reach a height of 100 feet, which will be visible from Interstate 55.

OTL is also designing and installing a state-of-the-art audio system.