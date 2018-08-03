Southern AgCredit welcomes new staff members

Southern AgCredit, a cooperative lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations in Mississippi and Louisiana, recently added two employees.

Kirby Keith joins Southern AgCredit in the position of credit analyst in the co-op’s Ridgeland administrative office. A native of Decatur, Keith now resides in Madison, with his wife, Stephanie. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking. Keith most recently was an assistant vice president with Community Bank, where he worked as a commercial and consumer loan officer.

Drew Summers joins Southern AgCredit in the position of collateral evaluator in the Hattiesburg branch office. Summers earned an associate of science degree in forestry technology from Jones County Junior College and a bachelor of science degree in forestry management from Mississippi State University. He began his career at Weyerhaeuser Southern Timberland Division in Columbia, and then transitioned to Plum Creek Timberlands in Brookhaven. Most recently, Summers was a procurement forester for five-and-a-half years for WestRock Company in Evadale, Texas. He grew up in Purvis and has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for four years.