Stewart joins Hattiesburg Clinic Hypertension Center

Jawauna Stewart

Jawauna T. Stewart, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hypertension Center, where she provides care to patients with high blood pressure with the goal to reduce serious complications from a life-threatening condition.

Stewart, who has several years of experience as a hospitalist with Hattiesburg Clinic, obtained her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. She completed a residency in internal medicine from the University of Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn.

She is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has professional affiliations with the American College of Physicians.