Synergetics grows with 7 new employees

Synergetics, an IT solutions and consulting firm, recently hired seven new employees.

Morgan deGraaf joins Synergetics as a Sales Account Manager for the Alabama territory. DeGraaf has a customer service background with a focus on custom technology solutions.

Owen Williams joins Synergetics as the Purchasing and Receiving Agent. Previously Williams was a purchasing clerk at Kirby Building Systems.

Susan Deng and John Usry join the Synergetics’ marketing team as the Marketing and Data List Coordinator and Marketing Coordinator, respectively. Deng has more than 10 years of data analysis and reporting, and Usry is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University.

Christopher Davidson and Jonathan Pogue are cabling installers. Davidson previously was an electrical technician and Pogue was an independent contractor.

Nickolas Sellars joins Synergetics in Grounds and Maintenance. Prior to becoming a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp, Sellars worked in turf management.