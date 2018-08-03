Synergetics grows with 7 new employees

Synergetics, an IT solutions and consulting firm, recently hired seven new employees.
Morgan deGraaf joins Synergetics as a Sales Account Manager for the Alabama territory. DeGraaf has a customer service background with a focus on custom technology solutions.
Owen Williams joins Synergetics as the Purchasing and Receiving Agent. Previously Williams was a purchasing clerk at Kirby Building Systems.
Susan Deng and John Usry join the Synergetics’ marketing team as the Marketing and Data List Coordinator and Marketing Coordinator, respectively. Deng has more than 10 years of data analysis and reporting, and Usry is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University.
Christopher Davidson and Jonathan Pogue are cabling installers. Davidson previously was an electrical technician and Pogue was an independent contractor.
Nickolas Sellars joins Synergetics in Grounds and Maintenance. Prior to becoming a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp, Sellars worked in turf management.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info