Top hospital withdraws affiliation offer to struggling one

Mississippi’s largest hospital says it has withdrawn its offer to affiliate with another hospital because its proposal hasn’t been acted on despite several meetings over the past few months.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the University of Mississippi Medical Center withdrew its proposal to affiliate with Greenwood Leflore Hospital in letters emailed Friday. The 208-bed Greenwood hospital is suffering multimillion-dollar losses for the third consecutive year and its officials were discussing a partnership with the Jackson-based institution to help.

Dr. George Smith is physician liaison to the Greenwood hospital’s board. Smith received the letters and says the university medical center was frustrated with the board’s failure to communicate.

University medical center public affairs director Marc Rolph says the institution wasn’t ending the possibility for a future relationship with the Greenwood hospital.