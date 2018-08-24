Topp McWhorter Harvey rebranding to TMH

Topp McWhorter Harvey, PLLC, a Hattiesburg-founded company and one of the largest accounting firms in the state of Mississippi, revealed their new brand reflecting an emphasis on a strong heritage and commitment to relationships with clients.
A new logo and name rework are the most visible changes to be noticed, but the implementation of the brand is the focus of the partners and integral to their direction moving forward. This next step marks the transition into the next era for TMH, the name the firm will now operate under. Streamlining for growth, the abridged name gets down to the basic and showcases the unity of their teams. Though there are many visual changes, TMH will continue their commitment to assisting their current client base while investing in the core values of the next generation of young professionals and entrepreneurs.
With offices located in Hattiesburg, Columbia, and Gulfport, TMH is thankful and proud to be able to continue to serve communities throughout the state.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info