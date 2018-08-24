Topp McWhorter Harvey rebranding to TMH

Topp McWhorter Harvey, PLLC, a Hattiesburg-founded company and one of the largest accounting firms in the state of Mississippi, revealed their new brand reflecting an emphasis on a strong heritage and commitment to relationships with clients.

A new logo and name rework are the most visible changes to be noticed, but the implementation of the brand is the focus of the partners and integral to their direction moving forward. This next step marks the transition into the next era for TMH, the name the firm will now operate under. Streamlining for growth, the abridged name gets down to the basic and showcases the unity of their teams. Though there are many visual changes, TMH will continue their commitment to assisting their current client base while investing in the core values of the next generation of young professionals and entrepreneurs.

With offices located in Hattiesburg, Columbia, and Gulfport, TMH is thankful and proud to be able to continue to serve communities throughout the state.