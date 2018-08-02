Tourism numbers up on Mississippi coast

A survey conducted for Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast and released Wednesday shows a 6.3 percent increase in visitors between 2015 and 2017.
But the tourism group’s CEO Milton Segarra said he would like to see an increase in the number of people who visit the beaches for more than a day.
Segarra told WLOX-TV that slightly more than half of the 13.7 million visitors last year stayed just one day. The survey also showed the average length of a stay dropped from 3.3 nights in 2015 to 2.7 nights last year.
He says the average age of visitors to the beach was 48. He says he thinks sports betting will help attract younger visitors.
