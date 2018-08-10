Vinson named to lead SoilTech Consultants

James Vinson, PE, has joined SoilTech Consultants and will manage the firm’s overall operations.

James Vinson

Vinson has more than 20 years of geotechnical engineering experience, the last 17 with consulting firm CDM Smith in that firm’s Knoxville, Tenn., office.

Vinson will lead the geotechnical engineering and testing discipline for the 20-person firm that is based in Ridgeland and operates four other offices across Mississippi.

SoilTech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson-based Neel Schaffer Engineers & Planners.

Vinson is a registered Professional Engineer in Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, and Michigan. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Auburn University.