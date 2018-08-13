VT Halter Marine appoints Ronald Baczkowski as President and CEO

VT Halter Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems) today announced that Ronald Baczkowski has been appointed as the President and CEO for VT Halter Marine with immediate effect.

Ronald Baczkowski

Baczkowski joined the United States Marine Corps in 1980 and retired with the rank of Brigadier General in 2012. He had held various command and staff appointments directing high-level strategic initiatives with impact on tens of thousands of troops. He joined VT Systems in 2016 and was mostly recently Vice President of Business Development.

Before that from 2013-2015, he was Chief Operating Officer of Angarai International Inc., a professional management consulting firm; and Senior Program Manager at Engility Corporation, a provider of integrated services for US government, where he had operational oversight and P&L responsibility.

Baczkowski holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the US Naval Academy; and a Master of Science in Systems Management/Logistics from the University of Southern California.