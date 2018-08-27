Washington County Economic Alliance honored

The Washington County Economic Alliance received honors for a communications piece at the SEDC Communication Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony was held during the 2018 Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) Annual Conference, July 29-31, 2018 in Mobile, AL.

The Communication Awards are given each year by SEDC at its annual conference. Over twenty categories of communications and marketing work submitted by SEDC members are evaluated within four divisions. The awards are: BEST OF SHOW, BEST OF CLASS, SUPERIOR, EXCELLENT, MERIT, and SPECIAL JUDGES’ AWARDS. Judging criteria for General Entry Awards include Graphic Appeal, Clarity of Message, Quality of Information, Positioning / Differentiation and Format. All winning pieces were on full display for attendees to view during the conference.

Judges for the Communication Awards competition are economic development consultants, communication and design professionals from across the southern United States who work with clients in developing strategies for growth in their communities. SEDC chose these judges because of their knowledge of the economic development process, the development of marketing content, and graphic de¬sign. They understand the needs businesses have in choosing a site and how communities and economic development organizations can reach prospective clients through their marketing efforts.

The SEDC Annual Conference is SEDC’s main educational event of the year. Over 300 economic development professionals spent three days networking and learning recent economic development trends and strategies from corporate, government and executive professionals.

SEDC is the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, with more than 900 members representing a variety of backgrounds. From local, regional and state economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, business and industry, utilities, transportation, finance and education, members share a common interest: the promotion and enhancement of the economic development profession. To find out more about SEDC, please visit www.sedc.org.