Waste Pro’s Lockwood appointed divisional vice president

Chris Lockwood

Chris Lockwood, former Division Manager of Waste Pro’s Hattiesburg, Mississippi location, has been promoted to Divisional Vice President. Lockwood will manage the South Mississippi market which includes the Hattiesburg, Natchez and Brookhaven Divisions. Lockwood joined Waste Pro in 2013 as a Financial Analyst at the Corporate office in Longwood, Florida. In 2014, he became a Management Trainee, and was promoted to Division Manager in 2015.



As Division Manager, Lockwood was responsible for supervising more than three dozen employees who operated approximately 27 trucks and serviced more than 25,000 residential customers, as well as more than 1,500 commercial customers in Forrest, Lamar, Stone, Pearl River and Marion Counties.



“My first opportunity to run a division at Waste Pro happened in Brookhaven. Southwest Mississippi is near and dear to my heart for that reason in particular,” Lockwood said. “It means a lot to be back and I look forward to working with the Waste Pros at both the Natchez and Brookhaven Divisions, along with continuing my working relationship with my current team in Hattiesburg. South Mississippi has become my home and I take extreme pride in servicing the communities and businesses in this area.”