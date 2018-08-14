White named Board President of the Jackson Association of Health Underwriters

Angela White

Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of Trustmark, has announced that Assistant Vice President Angela P. White has been named as the 2018-2019 Board President of the Jackson Association of Health Underwriters, an organization of health insurance agents and brokers.

White has more than 20 years of insurance and employee benefits experience. She joined Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., in 2001 and was recently promoted to Assistant Vice President of Employee Benefits. White was recognized as a Triple Crown Winner at the 2017 National Association of Health Underwriters Convention. She holds certifications and training in the following: Life & Health Insurance, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Healthcare Reform, Employee Benefits Producer Training and Dale Carnegie Sales Training.

White is a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she serves on the Orphan Care Ministry and North American Missions teams.