White named Board President of the Jackson Association of Health Underwriters

Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of Trustmark, has announced that Assistant Vice President Angela P. White has been named as the 2018-2019 Board President of the Jackson Association of Health Underwriters, an organization of health insurance agents and brokers.
White has more than 20 years of insurance and employee benefits experience. She joined Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., in 2001 and was recently promoted to Assistant Vice President of Employee Benefits. White was recognized as a Triple Crown Winner at the 2017 National Association of Health Underwriters Convention. She holds certifications and training in the following: Life & Health Insurance, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Healthcare Reform, Employee Benefits Producer Training and Dale Carnegie Sales Training.
White is a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she serves on the Orphan Care Ministry and North American Missions teams.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info