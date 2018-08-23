Wise Carter hosts Focus on Jackson series

Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. recently hosted the third event in the Focus on Jackson series titled, “The Economic Impact of Downtown Jackson Colleges.” The event featured a panel discussion by Dr. Roger Parrott, President of Belhaven University, Dr. William Bynum, Jr., President of Jackson State University, Dr. Robert Pearigen, President of Millsaps College, and was moderated by Maggie Wade.

More than 100 people were in attendance on Thursday, August 16th at The Capital Club in downtown Jackson. The series includes relevant topics of interest for Jackson and focuses on education and community outreach.

Wise Carter plans to host one final event for 2018. To learn more about the series, please visit www.wisecarter.com or contact Angie Artman Walker at (601)718-8846.