Wise Carter hosts Focus on Jackson series

Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. recently hosted the third event in the Focus on Jackson series titled, “The Economic Impact of Downtown Jackson Colleges.” The event featured a panel discussion by Dr. Roger Parrott, President of Belhaven University, Dr. William Bynum, Jr., President of Jackson State University, Dr. Robert Pearigen, President of Millsaps College, and was moderated by Maggie Wade.
More than 100 people were in attendance on Thursday, August 16th at The Capital Club in downtown Jackson. The series includes relevant topics of interest for Jackson and focuses on education and community outreach.
Wise Carter plans to host one final event for 2018. To learn more about the series, please visit www.wisecarter.com or contact Angie Artman Walker at (601)718-8846.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info