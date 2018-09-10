131 Adams and Reese attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Adams and Reese is pleased to announce the inclusion of 131 attorneys in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Additionally, the firm was top-listed, noting the greatest number of lawyers from a single firm listed in each practice area, in the following locales:
Top-Listed State Awards
· Mississippi – Banking and Finance Law, Education Law
· Louisiana – Government Relations Practice; Litigation – Environmental; Public Finance Law
· Tennessee – Government Relations Practice; Media Law
Top-Listed City Awards
· Jackson, MS – Banking and Finance Law; Education Law; Litigation – Real Estate
· Nashville, TN – Government Relations Practice
· Jacksonville, FL – Insurance Law
· New Orleans, LA – Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
· Mobile, AL – Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyers has published lists compiled on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation process on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. The 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America includes more than 58,000 lawyers.
JACKSON
· Charles P. Adams Jr., Corporate Law, Litigation – Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation
· Holmes S. Adams, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
· William C. Brabec, Insurance Law
· C. Phillip Buffington Jr., Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
· Paul A. Carrubba, Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
· Matthew R. Dowd, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
· James A. Keith, Education Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management
· Elizabeth Lee Maron, Education Law
· Powell G. Ogletree Jr., Banking and Finance Law, Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law, Timber Law
· Charles N. Parrott, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Real Estate
· Jeff Trotter, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law
· Charles R. Wilbanks Jr., Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
