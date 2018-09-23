23 Balch & Bingham attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Balch & Bingham LLP announced that 23 of the firm’s Mississippi attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Best Lawyers is based on a peer–review survey in which attorneys are invited to rank the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice. The survey is designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.

Balch and Bingham’s five offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Montgomery, Gulfport, and Jackson produced 100 honorees and five Lawyers of the Year.

Honorees from Gulfport are:Ricky Cox, Energy Law; Paul Delcambre, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants; Jonathan Dyal, Commercial Litigation; Leo Manuel, Energy Law; John Rice, Banking and Finance Law; Real Estate Law: Jennifer Signs, Project Finance Law; Real Estate Law; Ben Stone, Energy Law; Gaming Law; Rodger Wilder, Energy Law; Teri Wyly, Environmental Law.

Honores from Jackson are Scott Andress, Corporate Law, Gaming Law; Walter Boone, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation-Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants; Ashley Eley Cannady, Litigation-Labor and Employment; Pepper Crutcher, Copyright Law, Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management, Litigation-Labor and Employment; Tara Ellis, Gaming Law; Tom Kirkland, Health Care Law; Armin Moeller, Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management; Bill Reeves, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants; Allison Simpson, Health Care Law; Jennifer Skipper, Litigation-Insurance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants; Bill Smith, Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law, Litigation-Real Estate; David Thomas, Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management; Chris Waddell, Public Finance Law; Christy Crockett White, Litigation-Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.