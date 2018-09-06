235 Bradley attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced that 19 of the firm’s Jackson attorneys have been listed in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications. In addition, Best Lawyers named three of the firm’s Jackson attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year.” In each metropolitan area, only a single attorney in each legal practice area is designated as the “Lawyer of the Year.”

Firmwide, 235 attorneys at Bradley were listed by Best Lawyers.

Now in its 25th edition, Best Lawyers lists attorneys who are selected through extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2019 edition is based on more than 7.8 million evaluations and recognizes over 60,000 attorneys in 145 practice areas.

The Jackson attorneys selected by Best Lawyers as “Lawyers of the Year” for 2019 (as well as their recognized practice areas) are:

— W. Rodney Clement was named Land Use and Zoning Law “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Corporate Law and Land Use and Zoning Law.

— W. Wayne Drinkwater was named Appellate Practice “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.

— William R. Purdy was named Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

The other Jackson attorneys listed as 2019 Best Lawyers (as well as their recognized practice areas) are:

— Michael J. Bentley (Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning)

— Jeffrey R. Blackwood (Commercial Litigation)

— Roy D. Campbell III (Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants)

— David W. Clark (Commercial Litigation)

— Margaret Oertling Cupples (Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

— Jason Fortenberry (Commercial Litigation, Land Use and Zoning Law)

— Ralph B. Germany, Jr. (Construction Law)

— J. William Manuel (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants)

— Mary Clay W. Morgan (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants), Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

— Wendy R. Mullins (Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships])

— Dinetia M. Newman (Health Care Law)

— Alan W. Perry (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Real Estate)

— Alex Purvis (Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

— Joseph J. Stroble (Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

— Stephen L. Thomas (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

— Stephen M. Wilson (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law)