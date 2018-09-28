28 Jones Walker attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Jones Walker LLP announced that 28 attorneys from the firm’s Jackson office are listed in the annual peer–review attorney rankings in The Best Lawyers in America for 2019. In addition, eight Jackson attorneys also received the Best Lawyers in America “Lawyer of the Year” designation for 2019.



Nationally, 127 lawyers were listed, including 23 named “Lawyer of the Year.”



Best Lawyers®, established in 1983, is regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers ratings are based on peer–review surveys in which thousands of attorneys cast more than two million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.



Jackson lawyers listed are: Joseph Lee Adams: Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Jeffrey R. Barber: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Neville H. Boschert: Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust; Robert E. Box, Jr.: Tax Law; H. Mitchell Cowan: Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Mark T. Davis: Real Estate Law; William E. Dossett: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; John F. Fletcher: Tax Law; J. Andrew Gipson: Securities Regulation; Chad J. Hammons: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Kathryn H. Hester: Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Robert B. House: Administrative / Regulatory Law; Gina M. Jacobs: Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Kristina M. Johnson: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Linda Bounds Keng: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Trusts and Estates; Craig N. Landrum: Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Robert S. Lazarus: Corporate Law, Economic Development Law Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law; Dennis W. Miller: Energy Law, Government Relations Practice; L. Keith Parsons: Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Public Finance Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation Law; Kaytie M. Pickett: Commercial Litigation; Keith R. Raulston: Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; W. Whitaker Rayner: Copyright Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law; Thomas B. Shepherd III: Corporate Law, Gaming Law; Adam Stone: Commercial Litigation; Zachary Taylor III: Corporate Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law; Aileen S. Thomas: Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law; Jim B. Tohill: Real Estate Law; Randall B. Wall: Corporate Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law.



2019 “Lawyer of the Year” recipients are: Jeffrey R. Barber: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Neville H. Boschert: Litigation–Antitrust; Craig N. Landrum: Corporate Governance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law; Robert S. Lazarus: Public Finance Law; W. Whitaker Rayner: Litigation–Intellectual Property; Thomas B. Shepherd III: Gaming Law; Zachary Taylor III: Project Finance Law; Jim B. Tohill: Real Estate Law.