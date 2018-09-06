34 Baker Donelson attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Baker Donelson announced that 34 of its Mississippi attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Six of the Firm’s attorneys were also recognized as “Lawyers of the Year,” a designation given to individuals in high-profile specialties in large legal communities. Only one attorney in each community for each specialty is honored.

Nationally, Baker Donelson had 277 lawyers recognized, including 42 as “Lawyers of the Year.” In addition to the individual attorneys recognized, Baker Donelson is top-listed in the nation in seven practice areas: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation–Construction, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law–Defendants and Transportation Law.

Missisippi lawyers recognized are: John B. Beard: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law; Jonell B. Beeler: Health Care Law; Sheryl Bey: Litigation – Construction; Heather J. Camp: Gaming Law; Barry K. Cockrell: Health Care Law; Michael T. Dawkins: Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Environmental Law, Litigation –Environmental; Alfrado D. Donelson: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; James K. Dossett Jr.: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Brooks Eason: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Amy Kebert Elder: Gaming Law; Charles W. Ferguson: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Jennifer G. Hall: Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Robert E. Hauberg Jr.: Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Compliance Law, Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Litigation – Antitrust; Wilton J. Johnson III: Economic Development Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Real Estate Law; James L. Jones: Commercial Litigation; Jon Stephen Kennedy: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; David F. Maron: Commercial Litigation, Consumer Law, Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Leonard C. Martin: Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Dan M. McDaniel Jr.: Gaming Law; William S. Mendenhall: Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Real Estate Law; J. Scott Newton: Government Relations Practice, Health Care Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Qui Tam Law; William S. Painter: Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law; Scott W. Pedigo: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; William N. Reed: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; David A. Rueff Jr.: Real Estate Law; Frederick N. Salvo III: Litigation – Real Estate; Jon D. Seawright: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law; Bradley W. Smith: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stacy E. Thomas: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law; J. Carter Thompson Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; D. Jeffrey Wagner: Banking and Finance Law; Robert F. Walker: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; David P. Webb: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Richard F. Yarborough Jr.: Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Mississippi “Lawyers of the Year” are: Barry K. Cockrell: Jackson Health Care Law; David P. Webb: Jackson Business Organizations; James K. Dossett, Jr.: Jackson Tax Law; Michael T. Dawkins: Jackson Litigation–Environmental; William S. Painter: Jackson Corporate Law; Wilton J. Johnson III: Jackson Economic Development Law.