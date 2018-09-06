39 McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has announced new attorney and practice area listings in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.
The firm was top-listed in Louisiana in the area of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. Additionally, the firm is the top-listed in Baton Rouge in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Insurance Law, and Litigation – Banking & Finance, rankings reflecting the number of McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed and the firm’s depth in those practice areas.
Four McGlinchey Stafford attorneys received recognition as “Lawyer of the Year.” Only one attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a “Lawyer of the Year,” and those recognized with this honor are selected based on voting averages received during peer-review assessments for The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity. McGlinchey Stafford attorneys receiving this designation for 2019 include:
- Katherine Conklin, New Orleans Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year”
- R. Andrew Patty II, Baton Rouge Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year”
- Michael H. Rubin, Baton Rouge Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year”
- H. Hunter Twiford III, Jackson Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year”
McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® include:
ALBANY, NY
Marc J. Lifset, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rodolfo “Rudy” J. Aguilar, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions
Brad J. Axelrod, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law
Samuel A. Bacot, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law
Richard A. Curry, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental
Michael D. Ferachi, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law
Jon Ann Giblin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Marshall Grodner, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Equipment Finance Law
Ronnie L. Johnson, Insurance Law
Mary Terrell Joseph, Banking and Finance Law
Christine Lipsey, Commercial Litigation
Andrew “Drew” Patty II, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law
Jean-Paul Perrault, Insurance Law
Anthony Rollo, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
Michael H. Rubin, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance
Stephen P. Strohschein, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
Dan E. West, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Environmental
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Christopher Bottcher, Litigation – Banking and Finance
Christopher P. Couch, Commercial Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
Michael B. Odom, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate
CLEVELAND, OH
Mark S. Edelman, Financial Services Regulation Law
Richik Sarkar, Commercial Litigation
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Manuel Farach, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law
JACKSON, MS
G. Dewey Hembree III, Commercial Litigation
H. Hunter Twiford III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Municipal, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ricardo “Richard” A. Aguilar, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Trusts and Estates
J. Patrick Beauchamp, Banking and Finance Law
Stephen P. Beiser, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
Mark N. Bodin, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Rudy J. Cerone, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Katherine Conklin, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Larry Feldman, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation
Kathleen A. Manning, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Deirdre C. McGlinchey, Litigation – Insurance
Colvin “Woody” Norwood, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Erin Fury Parkinson, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Stephen W. Rider, Commercial Litigation
Eric Shuman, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
