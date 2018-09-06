39 McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has announced new attorney and practice area listings in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

The firm was top-listed in Louisiana in the area of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. Additionally, the firm is the top-listed in Baton Rouge in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Insurance Law, and Litigation – Banking & Finance, rankings reflecting the number of McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed and the firm’s depth in those practice areas.

Four McGlinchey Stafford attorneys received recognition as “Lawyer of the Year.” Only one attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a “Lawyer of the Year,” and those recognized with this honor are selected based on voting averages received during peer-review assessments for The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity. McGlinchey Stafford attorneys receiving this designation for 2019 include:

Katherine Conklin , New Orleans Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, New Orleans Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year” R. Andrew Patty II , Baton Rouge Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, Baton Rouge Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year” Michael H. Rubin , Baton Rouge Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year”

, Baton Rouge Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year” H. Hunter Twiford III, Jackson Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year”

McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® include:

ALBANY, NY

Marc J. Lifset, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance

BATON ROUGE, LA

Rodolfo “Rudy” J. Aguilar, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

Brad J. Axelrod, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law

Samuel A. Bacot, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law

Richard A. Curry, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

Michael D. Ferachi, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law

Jon Ann Giblin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Marshall Grodner, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Equipment Finance Law

Ronnie L. Johnson, Insurance Law

Mary Terrell Joseph, Banking and Finance Law

Christine Lipsey, Commercial Litigation

Andrew “Drew” Patty II, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law

Jean-Paul Perrault, Insurance Law

Anthony Rollo, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Michael H. Rubin, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance

Stephen P. Strohschein, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Dan E. West, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Environmental

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Christopher Bottcher, Litigation – Banking and Finance

Christopher P. Couch, Commercial Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

Michael B. Odom, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate

CLEVELAND, OH

Mark S. Edelman, Financial Services Regulation Law

Richik Sarkar, Commercial Litigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Manuel Farach, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law

JACKSON, MS

G. Dewey Hembree III, Commercial Litigation

H. Hunter Twiford III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Municipal, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Ricardo “Richard” A. Aguilar, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Trusts and Estates

J. Patrick Beauchamp, Banking and Finance Law

Stephen P. Beiser, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Mark N. Bodin, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Rudy J. Cerone, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Katherine Conklin, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Larry Feldman, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation

Kathleen A. Manning, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Deirdre C. McGlinchey, Litigation – Insurance

Colvin “Woody” Norwood, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Erin Fury Parkinson, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Stephen W. Rider, Commercial Litigation

Eric Shuman, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants