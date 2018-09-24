ACEC/MS, installs new 2018-2019 officers

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi (ACEC/MS) has installed their new officers for 2018-2019. Their new president, Allen Scott, is with Engineering Service in Rich-land. He is a 1979 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and later obtained a Master of Science Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, also from MSU. Scott is a member of the Mississippi Engineering Society, the Na-tional Society of Professional Engineers, and the Ameri-can Public Works Association. He has over 38 years ex-perience in consulting engineering with Engineering Ser-vice, as well as, working as an engineering and wastewater laboratory technician during his college years.
New officers are David Bowman of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. (Jackson); Wayne Morrison of Williams, Clark & Morrison, Inc. (Yazoo City); Kyle Wallace of Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. (Hattiesburg); Randy Ahlrich of Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc. (Ridgeland); Dax Alexander of Brown, Mitch-ell & Alexander, Inc. (Gulfport); Darrell Martinek of W.L. Burle Engineers, P.A. (Greenville); Hunter Arnold of Wag-goner Engineering, Inc. (Jackson); and Carey Hardin of Clearwater Consultants, Inc. (Starkville).
ACEC/MS is the professional trade association repre-senting the business interest of 90+ consulting engineer-ing firms with approximately 1500 employees in Missis-sippi. These firms provide the professional knowledge and services to enhance the quality of life for every citizen by designing systems for clean water, safe roads, bridges, mechanical and electrical systems.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info