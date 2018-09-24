ACEC/MS, installs new 2018-2019 officers

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi (ACEC/MS) has installed their new officers for 2018-2019. Their new president, Allen Scott, is with Engineering Service in Rich-land. He is a 1979 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and later obtained a Master of Science Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, also from MSU. Scott is a member of the Mississippi Engineering Society, the Na-tional Society of Professional Engineers, and the Ameri-can Public Works Association. He has over 38 years ex-perience in consulting engineering with Engineering Ser-vice, as well as, working as an engineering and wastewater laboratory technician during his college years.

New officers are David Bowman of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. (Jackson); Wayne Morrison of Williams, Clark & Morrison, Inc. (Yazoo City); Kyle Wallace of Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. (Hattiesburg); Randy Ahlrich of Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc. (Ridgeland); Dax Alexander of Brown, Mitch-ell & Alexander, Inc. (Gulfport); Darrell Martinek of W.L. Burle Engineers, P.A. (Greenville); Hunter Arnold of Wag-goner Engineering, Inc. (Jackson); and Carey Hardin of Clearwater Consultants, Inc. (Starkville).

ACEC/MS is the professional trade association repre-senting the business interest of 90+ consulting engineer-ing firms with approximately 1500 employees in Missis-sippi. These firms provide the professional knowledge and services to enhance the quality of life for every citizen by designing systems for clean water, safe roads, bridges, mechanical and electrical systems.