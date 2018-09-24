ALAN TURNER: Great golf, just around the corner

I talked recently with Steve Jent, Tournament Director for the Sanderson Farms Championship which is now coming up, just around the corner. This year’s tournament will be held at the Jackson Country Club on October 22-28.

From Steve’s description, it looks to be another great year for the tournament.

Steve Jent

“We’ll have more than 130 players this year,” he said. “There are some really great, talented golfers who’ll be joining us.”

The Sanderson Farms event strives to have something for just about everybody.

“We’re going to have a great Ladies’ Day on Tuesday, October 23,” he said. “We expect over 400 women to attend the special luncheon, and we’ll have Erin Napier from Laurel Mercantile and HGTV with us.”

Steve also mentioned that they’ll have a special military pavilion, sponsored by Trustmark, set up on the 10th green for active, retired, and reserve vets, and tickets are free.

“We love to be able to honor our great military folks and let them enjoy some great golf,” he said.

This year, the BankPlus fan pavilion will be set up on the 12th green, and Steve said that “fans always love that.”

I asked Steve how many people he expects to attend this years Tournament.

“I think we’ll see over 30,000 who come and and enjoy the tournament across the week,” he suggested. “If the weather is great as we hope, we might top that number. It’s an off weekend for Ole Miss football, so that might mean more folks will join us.”

How about parking?

“We have shuttles working from the North Park Mall, and that has proven to be a very good way for folks to park and not have to worry about finding a space,” he said.

Wednesday through Sunday are open days for attendance, and Wednesday is Pro-Am day, which is free.

I asked Steve how things have gone through the years, and whether Sanderson Farms is happy with their sponsorship of the tournament.

“Absolutely, they are very pleased with how things have gone,” he said. “It’s wonderful to maintain a PGA tournament in Mississippi, and this is really a great event and I’m delighted to say that every year, our charitable donations to Batson have increased.”

Steve mentioned that there are still volunteer opportunities available for those who would like to provide some last minute help and support.

Steve has served as Tournament Director since 2014, and he says it’s been a great 5 years for him.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is really a wonderful fall event, and if we get some of the great fall weather we typically see in late October in Mississippi, this year promises to be a great outing.

“We may have a few surprises for folks to enjoy,” said.

For further information on the Sanderson Farms Championship, schedules, tickets, and volunteer opportunities, visit their website at www.SandersonFarmsChampionship.com.

